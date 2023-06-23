Roku (ROKU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $62.57, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had gained 15.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Roku as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Roku is projected to report earnings of -$1.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 56.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $769.61 million, up 0.68% from the year-ago period.

ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.23 per share and revenue of $3.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -44.48% and +4.37%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Roku is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

