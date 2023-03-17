Roku (ROKU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $64.24, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had lost 7.64% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Roku will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Roku to post earnings of -$1.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 678.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $711.53 million, down 3.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.35 per share and revenue of $3.28 billion, which would represent changes of -47.79% and +4.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.89% lower. Roku is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

