Roku (ROKU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed the most recent trading day at $62.40, moving -1.95% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 2.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.28%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roku as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Roku is projected to report earnings of -$1.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 663.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $712.81 million, down 2.85% from the year-ago period.

ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.18 per share and revenue of $3.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -43.09% and +4.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.16% lower within the past month. Roku is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.