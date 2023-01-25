Roku (ROKU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $52.15, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 34.11% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 13.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Roku as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.72, down 1111.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $803.23 million, down 7.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.52% lower within the past month. Roku is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

