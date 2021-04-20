Roku (ROKU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $354.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 8.35% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ROKU as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ROKU to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $493.32 million, up 53.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion, which would represent changes of -157.14% and +42.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.12% lower. ROKU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Roku, Inc. (ROKU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.