Roku (ROKU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $106.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had lost 36.04% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ROKU as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ROKU to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 211.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $258.07 million, up 48.84% from the year-ago period.

ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.50 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -525% and +45.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.72% higher. ROKU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

