Roku (ROKU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed at $155.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had lost 12.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roku as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 17, 2022. On that day, Roku is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 97.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $902.27 million, up 38.83% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.72% lower within the past month. Roku is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Roku currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 100.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.61.

Investors should also note that ROKU has a PEG ratio of 2.06 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

