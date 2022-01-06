Roku (ROKU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $193.83, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had lost 23.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roku as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Roku to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 97.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $902.84 million, up 38.92% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.98% higher. Roku is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Roku is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 121.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.4, so we one might conclude that Roku is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ROKU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ROKU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

