Roku (ROKU) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Roku (ROKU) ended the recent trading session at $87.15, demonstrating a -2.11% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.73%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had lost 4.75% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Roku in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating a 278.95% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, up 17.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.1 per share and revenue of $5.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +255.93% and +16.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Roku holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Roku is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.42. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.89 for its industry.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.