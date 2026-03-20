Roku (ROKU) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $93.27, marking a -2.7% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.

The stock of video streaming company has risen by 6.97% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Roku in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Roku is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 278.95%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.2 billion, indicating a 17.88% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.1 per share and revenue of $5.51 billion, indicating changes of +255.93% and +16.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Roku holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Roku is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 45.67. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.53 of its industry.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.