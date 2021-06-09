Roku (ROKU) Announces Second Season of Kevin Hart's Die Hart

Roku ROKU recently announced its first original renewal for the channel with the second season of Kevin Hart starrer Die Hart, which has been named as Die Harter. In this series, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself in order to land a life-changing role of an action hero.



Die Harter will be produced by Laugh Out Loud (LOL) Studios with Jeff Clanagan as the producer of the second season and Kevin Hart serving as the executive producer besides starring in the film. Other executive producers include Tripper Clancy, Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley and Thai Randolph. Eric Appel will be directing the second season.



The comedy action series, which premiered on the Roku channel on May 20, is expected to aid subscriber growth in the near term.



Currently, The Roku channel is available on web, android devices, iOS, Samsung Tv and Amazon’s AMZN streaming media player — Amazon Fire TV.

Advertising to Aid Top-Line Growth

Roku increases its viewer engagement by providing easy to access content, which attracts advertisers. The spending by the advertisers, in turn, aids the company in investing in more content.



Notably, the Roku channel has an advantage in advertising over traditional tv platforms, courtesy of its reach among the young population. Per the company, the Roku channel reached over 85% of the adult 18-49 audience, a demography almost unreachable by traditional tv platforms.



Also, the Roku channel offers 50 premium subscription video on demand (SVOD) services. Total premium subscriptions more than doubled year over year in the first quarter with viewership of these premium services growing more than twice the apps on its platform, according to the company.



The Roku channel reached an estimated 70 million households in the first quarter and active accounts attained around 53.6 million primarily on the back of its business model based on the direct-to-consumer (DTC) model.



Notably, Roku has its own advertising brand studio — OneView, which provides all types of advertisers with the best way to reach Roku users through storytelling, interactive video ads, advertiser commissioned short-form tv programs and other unique benefits. Revenues from the same are expected to aid top-line growth in the future.



Per the company, total tv ad impressions delivered through OneView tripled year over year, while total impressions on the platform more than tripled. Meanwhile, media and entertainment advertising grew faster than the overall Roku platform in the first quarter.



Roku’s platform revenues increased 101% year over year in the first quarter, which was led by strong expansion in content distribution partnerships and advertising. Consumers of the Roku platform now have more choices including Disney+, Discovery+, HBO Max, Peacock, Netflix NFLX and many more.



Moreover, Roku entered into an agreement to acquire Nielsen’s NLSN Advanced Video Advertising (AVA) business, including Nielsen’s video automatic content recognition (ACR) and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technologies, which accelerated Roku’s launch of dynamic ad insertion for tv programmers and marketers. This allows advertisers to make more informed decisions as to where to spend their dollar and thereby increases the return on investment (ROI) for the advertisers. It enables advertisers to precisely reach the target group of people among the large audience of Roku.



Despite the gradual slowdown of the COVID-19 induced stay-at-home-order uptrends, this Zacks #3 Rank (Hold) company’s appealing blend of free content, subscription services and advertising advantages are likely to sustain performance.



