Roku (ROKU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Roku (ROKU) have been on fire, soaring some 36% over the past month. Despite some valuation concerns, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Roku fits the textbook definition of a stay-at-home stock. And as coronavirus cases continue to rise, the markets sees this as a potential tailwind for Roku’s growth.

The video streaming platform is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Roku must now affirm the market’s confidence. Fundamentally, Roku’s ad-driven streaming business, which has included Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu, is poised to sustain its growth, even more so now that streaming apps such as Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV+ and Disney’s (DIS) Disney+, among others, are added to Roku’s platform, further expanding Roku’s platform growth prospects.

At the same time, the company recently reached an agreement with Comcast’s (CMCSA) Peacock, making it available on its platform. While the company has been unable to reach the same agreement with AT&T’s (T) HBOMax, it has found a workaround — all of which should help drive more user adoption. With all of these potential tailwinds in play, on Thursday the company must allay concerns about potential subscriber losses and any impacts to its ad pricing power.

In the three months that ended June, the Los Gatos, Calif.-based company is expected to lose 40 cents per share on revenue of $366.34 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company lost 22 cents per share on revenue of $260.93 million. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be $1.41 per share, while full-year revenue of $1.59 billion would rise 41% year over year.

Roku is still capitalizing strongly from the cord-cutting phenomenon, where consumers are canceling their bloated cable and satellite TV subscriptions in favor of streaming applications. This trend keeps Roku in prime position to benefit from the growth in subscription-video-on-demand. As such, Roku’s Q3 numbers are likely to be on the higher-end of analysts’ forecast. In the second quarter Roku not only beat on both the top and bottom lines, revenue surged 42% year over year, driven by 46% jump in platform revenue.

The company added 3.2 million active accounts during the quarter, reaching 43 million total, a 41% rise year over year. What’s more, the company saw streaming hours surge 65% year over year to 14.6 billion hours. Just as important, Q2 gross profit rose 29% with Platform gross profit rising 26%. Notably, the company’s average revenue per user rose 18% to $24.92, underscoring how it is reaping the benefits of the evolution of streaming television. There is no signs of slowing down, given the strong ad results delivered from Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG , GOOGL).

Nevertheless, Roku on Thursday can remove valuation fears by delivering not only a top- and bottom-line beat, but also upward revenue guidance, further asserting itself as subscription-video-on-demand channel growth leader the market is touting it to be.

