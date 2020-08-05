Roku (ROKU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Roku (ROKU) have been on fire, soaring some 36% over the past month. Despite some valuation concerns, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Roku fits the textbook definition of a stay-at-home stock. And as coronavirus cases continue to rise, the markets sees this as a potential tailwind for Roku’s growth.

The video streaming platform is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Roku must now affirm the market’s confidence. Fundamentally, Roku’s ad-driven streaming business, which has included Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu, is poised to sustain its growth, even more so now that streaming apps such as Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV+ and Disney’s (DIS) Disney+, among others, are added to Roku’s platform, further expanding Roku’s platform growth prospects.

At the same time, the company has been unable to strike deals with to bring AT&T (T) HBO Max nor Comcast’s (CMCSA) Peacock to its platform. Aside from money, reports suggests much of the disagreement with Peacock and HBO Max stems from disputes over user data and what the sides call “value sharing. While it’s just a matter of time before the each party agree to what they deem to be a fair deal, Roku on Wednesday must allay concerns about potential subscriber losses and impact to its ad pricing power.

In the three months that ended June, the Los Gatos, Calif.-based company is expected to lose 51 cents per share on revenue of $312.46 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company lost 8 cents per share on revenue of $250.1 million. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be $1.71 per share, while full-year revenue of $1.49 billion would rise 31% year over year.

Roku is still capitalizing strongly from the cord-cutting phenomenon, where consumers are canceling their bloated cable and satellite TV subscriptions in favor of streaming applications. This trend keeps Roku in prime position to benefit from the growth in subscription-video-on-demand. Given the strong streaming results just released from Disney and those last month by Netflix, there is tons of tailwinds for Roku to capture.

As such, Roku’s numbers are likely to be on the higher-end of analysts’ forecast. In the first quarter Roku not only beat on both the top and bottom lines, revenue surged 55% year over year. Roku added 2.9 million active accounts during the quarter, reaching 39.8 million total, a 37% rise year over year. What’s more, the company saw streaming hours surge by 1.6 billion, bringing it to a record 13.2 billion hours, a 49% increase year-over-year.

While the company demonstrated how it is reaping the benefits of the evolution of streaming television, its advertising business took a noticeable hit. The pandemic caused higher-than-normal customer cancellations. Roku said it still expects its ad business to grow, but at a slower pace. But given the strong ad results delivered from Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG , GOOGL), any decline in Roku’s branded ad revenue won’t be as pronounced as previously forecasted.

Nevertheless, Roku on Thursday can remove valuation fears by delivering not only a top- and bottom-line beat, but also upward revenue guidance, further asserting itself as subscription-video-on-demand channel growth leader the market is touting it to be.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.