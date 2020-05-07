Roku (ROKU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Roku (ROKU) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Seen as a strong “stay-at-home play” during the coronavirus pandemic, ROKU shares have been on fire, soaring some 45% over the past thirty days.

While there’s still some concern about Roku’s valuation, the company’s ad-driven over-the-top video business is looking more favorable, particularly with new streaming services such as Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV+ and Disney’s (DIS) Disney+ now in the fold. These additions further expands Roku’s platform growth prospects. Recently, analysts at Davidson reiterated their Buy recommendation on Roku with a $150 price target, implying 30% upside.

Although the company’s branded ad revenue may fall slightly during the quarter, it won’t be as pronounced evidenced by upbeat advertising commentary from Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL). Citing how well insulated Roku is from broader advertising pressure, Daniel Kurnos, analyst at Benchmark, last week initiated coverage of Roku with a Buy rating and $153 price target. Kurnos believes Roku could continue to benefit from subscription-video-on-demand channel growth, despite any near-term revenue pressure.

As it stands, Roku is still capitalizing strongly from the cord-cutting phenomenon, where consumers are canceling their bloated cable and satellite TV subscriptions in favor of streaming applications. Nevertheless, Roku on Thursday can remove valuation fears by delivering not only a top- and bottom-line beat, but also upward revenue guidance, further asserting itself as subscription-video-on-demand channel growth leader the market is touting it to be.

In the three months that ended March, the Los Gatos, Calif.-based company is expected to lose 45 cents per share on revenue of $309.21 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company lost 9 cents per share on revenue of $206.66 million. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be $1.60 per share, while full-year revenue of $1.48 billion would rise 31% year over year.

Given the strong streaming results just released from Disney (DIS) and those last month by Netflix (NFLX), during which Netflix reported some 16 million new subscribers (more than doubling estimates), Roku’s numbers are likely to be on the higher-end of analysts’ forecast. In the fourth quarter Roku not only beat on both the top and bottom lines, the company demonstrated how it is reaping the benefits of the evolution of streaming television, particularly in advertising impressions.

During the quarter, Roku was able to more-than double its monetized video ad impressions from the previous year, saying “all top 10 technology and telecom advertisers, as well as all top 10 consumer packaged goods companies, spent with Roku.” The advertising business has been a major money-maker for Roku as its operating system is in roughly a third of all smart TVs sold in the United States. Roku also receives a cut from subscriptions made on its platform.

In Q4 Roku’s average revenue per user of $23.14 rose 29% year over year, while streaming hours increased by 16.3 billion hours year over year to 40.3 billion. On Thursday the company will look to build on these strong numbers. Q2 and full-year guidance will be key, particularly as a a rise in jobless claims during the pandemic could create subscriber tailwinds. Conversely, Roku can also benefit from an increase in ad trends if the pandemic were to be resolved.

