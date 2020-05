Roku reports bigger quarterly loss; shares fall 4%

May 7 (Reuters) - Roku Inc ROKU.O posted a bigger net loss in the first quarter on Thursday, as the video streaming device maker spent more to attract subscribers to its ad-supported channel, sending its shares down 4% in extended trading.

Net loss widened to $54.6 million, or 45 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $9.7 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue rose 55% to $320.8 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $306.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

