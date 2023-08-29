ROKU Renews NFL Draft: The Pick Is In Docuseries for Season 2

Roku Inc. ROKU has announced plans to continue its collaboration with Skydance Sports and NFL Films for a forthcoming documentary feature about the 2024 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to run from Apr 25 to Apr 27, 2024, in Detroit, MI. This new documentary will follow the decision-making processes of different teams participating in the 2024 NFL Draft.



Roku's original documentary feature, NFL Draft: The Pick Is In, performed well during its opening weekend on The Roku Channel.



The documentary, created in collaboration with Skydance Sports and NFL Films, provided viewers with a unique behind-the-scenes look into the high-pressure draft rooms of NFL teams during the 2023 NFL Draft. This event is crucial for NFL teams as it determines their future strategies and impacts the lives of emerging players.



NFL Draft: The Pick Is In became the #1 Roku Original documentary premiere. It attracted a significant number of new and returning users to The Roku Channel, surpassing the viewership of any previous Roku Original documentary title. Notably, the audience for this documentary skewed younger compared with the average 18-44 age group for The Roku Channel.



This success highlights the appeal of behind-the-scenes sports documentaries and power of streaming platforms like Roku to bring such content to a diverse audience. It also underlines the popularity and reach of The Roku Channel as a source of entertainment content.

Partnership Deals & Expanded Content Slates to Drive Revenues

The Roku Channel offers both free and premium entertainment content on the Roku platform. It has a substantial reach, with an estimated 100 million people in U.S. households accessing it in fourth-quarter 2022.



The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs as well as 350 free live linear television channels in the United States. It collaborates with more than 250 content partners.



The company is expanding its 2023-2024 slate with new series from Charlie Puth, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Saldana, Juanpa Zurita and more. Roku also announced renewals for popular series, including Honest Renovation, which is hosted and executive produced by Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis, for a second season.



The Great American Baking Show will also return for a second season and it will be accompanied by The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special for the second year, with a new lineup of celebrity bakers.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 89% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 8.2% in the same time frame due to its extensive collection of content, availability on nearly all streaming apps and a seamless setup process. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Roku Channel recently launched 14 new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels featuring Warner Bros. Discovery WBD content, including HBO’s Westworld, The Nevers and Raised by Wolves. Additionally, The Roku Channel will broadcast Formula E races in 2024.



The company recently announced a collaboration with Comcast CMCSA-owned NBCUniversal (“NBCU”) to bring new FAST linear content offerings to The Roku Channel. These offerings include a variety of fan-favorite programming from the NBCU Global Distribution library. This collaboration between Roku and NBCUniversal aims to provide viewers with a wide range of popular content options, expanding the offerings available on The Roku Channel.



Last month, Roku announced the availability of The Roku Channel on Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. In recent years, Google TV has doubled down on free, streaming TV channels, making the addition of The Roku Channel, a top channel for Roku in terms of active accounts and streaming hours, certainly notable.



These partnerships are likely to boost the company’s platform revenues as well as active accounts in the upcoming quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU’s 2023 platform revenues is pegged at $2.9 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.38%. The consensus estimate for 2023 active accounts is pegged at 78.69 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.41%.

