Roku quarterly net loss widens on higher costs

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Roku Inc reported a bigger net loss in the third quarter, as the video streaming device-maker spent more to attract subscribers to its video streaming platform, sending shares down 15% in extended trading.

The company's net loss widened to $25.2 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $9.5 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue rose to $260.9 million from $173.4 million.

