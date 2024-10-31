News & Insights

Roku Q3 raised as many questions than answers, says Macquarie

October 31, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Macquarie says that while Roku (ROKU) reported a Q3 beat, implying upside to full-year numbers, its Q4 guidance points to a deceleration in Platform growth and the company will stop reporting streaming account and average revenue per user figures. The results “raised as many questions as they answered,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. Macquarie keeps an Outperform rating on Roku with a $90 price target

