ROKU Partners With TCL to Launch New TV models in the U.K.

Roku, Inc. ROKU is expanding its footprint in the U.K. Recently, the company partnered with TCS Electronics to launch TCL Roku TV models in the country.



These models will be available in both HD and 4K UHD Resolution. The sizes for the smart TV will range from 32-65 inch.



The TVs have been made available online at currys.co.uk. UK-based consumers can avail a discount voucher code of €20 following online registration.



These TV models will be offering consumers automatic updates, customizable home screen, free and paid streaming, private listening through the free Roku mobile app, among other features.



Starting at €229, TCL’s Roku TV models will offer streaming services like Netflix NFLX, Prime Video, Walt Disney’s DIS Disney+, Apple’s AAPL Apple TV+, NOW and others. These TV models also carry the Roku Channel, which offers 25000+ free movies and TV episodes.

Roku, Inc. Price and Consensus

Roku, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Roku, Inc. Quote

Strong Content Lineup to Fend Off Competition

Expansion into the U.K. with the TCL partnership will boost Roku’s top-line growth. Apart from hardware enhancements, the company keeps innovating and adding new content to its portfolio to increase consumer engagements and attract consumers to its platform.



For instance, Roku recently announced second season of Kevin Hart starrer Die Hart, named Die Harter. Die Hart is a comedy action series in which Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself to land a life-changing role of an action hero.



Also, earlier this month the company announced Roku Recommends, which is a weekly entertainment show. In this 15-minute show, Roku will help consumers find movies and shows that are trending on the platform or what to watch next on the platform.



Further, Roku announced that it has entered into an agreement with Saban Films. Per this agreement, the Roku Channel will get streaming rights to movies released by Saban Films and a selection of Saban’s 2021 film slate will release exclusively on the Roku Channel for free.



Markedly, Roku faces stiff competition from other companies that provide TV streaming devices including Apple TV, Google TV and Amazon.



In April, Apple announced the launch of the next generation of Apple TV 4K. This next generation offers A12 Bionic chip that offers enhanced graphics performance, video decoding and audio processing. This improved picture quality provides enhanced consumer experience and increases consumer traction. Moreover, Google TV will be launched by TCL in the coming months.



Nevertheless, Roku is riding on surge in premium subscription signups for the Roku Channel. Launch of third-party streaming channels including Peacock, Disney+ and HBO Max is aiding user growth.

Moreover, streaming hours growth is likely to boost TV streaming advertising on Roku’s platform, driving advertising revenues in the near term for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.