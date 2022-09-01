Roku Partners With Metz Blue, TCL To Launch Roku TV In Germany

(RTTNews) - Streaming platform Roku, Inc. (ROKU) announced Thursday the launch of Roku TV in Germany, with Metz blue and TCL as the first partners to launch Roku TV models.

The launch follows Roku's entry into the market last year with its streaming players.

From October, consumers will be able to purchase a Roku TV model from Metz blue or TCL, in sizes varying between 32 and 65 inches in HD, 4K and 4K QLED. Pricing will be determined and communicated by each Roku TV partner separately.

With a Roku TV from either Metz blue or TCL consumers get access to the Roku Channel Store, which offers thousands of free and paid streaming channels.

Roku TV models offer consumers a selection of entertainment. On the customizable home screen, all traditional inputs and streaming channels come together, allowing users to personalize their TV. Consumers will be able to connect to satellite, cable, or an antenna for live TV.

Roku TV models work with the free Roku mobile app, which can be used as a remote control, for voice search and control, and for private listening.

