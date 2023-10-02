ROKU Originals Renews Morimoto's Sushi Master for Season 2

Roku Inc. ROKU announced the renewal of Morimoto's Sushi Master for a second season on The Roku Channel. This competition series is famous for focusing on the art of sushi-making.



It features world-renowned culinary icon Chef Masaharu Morimoto as the head judge and executive producer. The series is hosted by Lyrica Okano, who will return for the second season alongside Chef Morimoto.



The show challenges chefs to demonstrate their skills, expertise and creativity in the world of sushi-making while occasionally breaking the traditional rules of the craft.



Season 1 of Morimoto's Sushi Master debuted on The Roku Channel in June 2023 and became the #1 on-demand title during its opening week (Jun 16-Jun 22). The first season of Morimoto's Sushi Master is available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Promising Content Slate to Drive Top-Line Growth

The Roku Channel has gained popularity due to its extensive content library, strategic partnerships and broad availability across various platforms. As of the fourth quarter of 2022, it had an estimated 100 million people in U.S. households accessing it.



The Roku Channel has been actively expanding its content library by adding 14 new free ad-supported streaming television channels featuring content from Warner Bros. Discovery WBD. It has also secured the broadcasting rights for Formula E races in 2024.



Morimoto's Sushi Master is one of many in Roku's slate of Roku Originals, which includes scripted entertainment, engaging documentaries and unscripted series. Roku Originals offers viewers free access to a variety of content from Hollywood's biggest names.



Roku plans to continue its collaboration with Skydance Sports and NFL Films for a forthcoming documentary feature about the 2024 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to run from Apr 25 to Apr 27, 2024, in Detroit, MI. This new documentary will follow the decision-making processes of different teams participating in the 2024 NFL Draft.



Roku has entered into partnerships with major media companies like Comcast CMCSA-owned NBCUniversal. This collaboration aims to bring new linear content offerings to The Roku Channel, expanding the range of content options available to viewers.



The company is expanding its content lineup with new series from well-known celebrities like Charlie Puth, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Saldana, Juanpa Zurita and more. It has also renewed popular series like Honest Renovation and The Great American Baking Show.



The Roku Channel has extended its availability by launching on Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. Google TV has been emphasizing free streaming TV channels and The Roku Channel's inclusion on this platform is seen as a noteworthy development.



These partnerships are likely to boost the company’s platform revenues as well as active accounts in the upcoming quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU’s 2023 platform revenues is pegged at $2.9 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.38%. The consensus estimate for 2023 active accounts is pegged at 78.69 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.41%.

