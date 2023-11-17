ROKU Originals Partners With John Cena for a New Talk Series

Roku Inc. ROKU has announced a celebrity talk series titled What Drives You, hosted by the globally recognized figure John Cena. This marks Cena's inaugural venture into the talk show genre and further expands Roku Originals' collaboration with Cena.



The previous collaborations include Cena's role in the comedy series Die Hart 2: Die Harter and the upcoming docuseries WWE Superstars of Tomorrow.



In What Drives You, John Cena introduces a unique talk show format, embarking on a journey with his celebrity companions in their cherished vehicles that hold special significance for them.



Each episode features Cena engaging in a comprehensive interview and a curiosity-driven adventure with a different guest. The discussions span a wide range of topics, blending moments of laughter with deeply personal insights. Throughout the show, guests reminisce about cherished memories associated with their favorite vehicles.



The talk series, What Drives You, is created by ITV America's Leftfield Pictures, with executive producers like David George, Shawn Witt, Sean Moran, Jay Bienstock, John Cena and Dan Baime.

Upcoming Roku Originals to Boost Platform Revenues

The company has been investing in Roku Originals for a while now. Its upcoming originals include Season 2 for Reptile Royalty, UFO Cowboys and Lincoln Log Masters, which are expected to boost platform revenues as well as active accounts in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU’s 2023 platform revenues is pegged at $2.9 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.38%. The consensus estimate for 2023 active accounts is pegged at 79.2 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.14%.



Reptile Royalty is an ongoing adventure showcasing the management of the Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, CA. The series, featuring social media sensation Jay Brewer and his team, provided a humorous and chaotic glimpse into their world.



UFO Cowboys brought audiences into the world of the Cowboy Sky Watchers, a team of ranchers dedicated to exploring extraterrestrial encounters and paranormal phenomena across the American West. Employing a combination of traditional tracking methods and cutting-edge technology, these cowboys delve into the mysterious events occurring in an area renowned for its numerous supernatural occurrences.



Lincoln Log Masters is centered around the Knaughty Log Crew, the exclusive log home building company endorsed by Hasbro's iconic childhood toy, Lincoln Logs. The show features Cody, Wilson and the crew as they embark on the design, construction, deconstruction and reconstruction of impressive log homes and structures throughout Oregon.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 119.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 9.6% due to its extensive collection of originals.



Roku Originals faces tough competition from streaming giants like Netflix NFLX, Amazon AMZN Prime and Disney DIS.



Netflix, the leading subscription video-on-demand streaming service, is well known around the world because of its original content. Its upcoming content includes titles like Leo, Squid Game: The Challenge and Last Call for Istanbul.



Amazon Prime Video provides an extensive selection of high-quality original content and a substantial library of movies and TV shows. Additionally, subscribers have the choice to purchase or rent movies. Its upcoming content includes titles like A Good Person, Fantasy Football and Bye Bye Barry.

Disney's streaming service is a one-stop destination for exclusive movies and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. DIS’ upcoming contents include Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2, Christmas with Walt Disney and The Shepherd.





