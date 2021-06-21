ROKU Originals Drive Record Streaming Period for Channel

Roku ROKU recently announced that the launch of Roku originals on the Roku Channel led to significant growth of the channel and record two-week streaming period between May 20 and Jun 3.



In May, Roku launched 30 Roku originals on its channel. These originals featured popular stars like Kevin Hart, Anna Kendrick, Jennifer Lopez among others.



In this two-week period, the top 10 most watched programs on the channel were all Roku originals. Also, more than one in three users of the channel streamed Roku original series in the same time period.



The growing popularity of Roku channel is expected to drive top-line growth in the near term, which bodes well for investors. Markedly, Roku shares have returned 11% year to date outperforming the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s growth of 5.9%.

Year to Date Performance

Product Line up to Aid Growth

Roku expects to release an additional 45 originals this year.



Moreover, in hardware and devices, the company continues to launch new products and build on its existing products to provide customers with enhanced streaming experience.



Markedly, in April, Roku unveiled two products— Roku Express 4K+ and the Roku Voice Remote Pro.



Roku Express 4K+ offers powerful 4K streaming priced at $39.99, and the Roku Voice Remote Pro priced at $29.99 contains a rechargeable battery, lost remote finder and hands free voice controls for upgraded streaming experience.



Through Roku Express 4K+, consumers can enjoy a smooth streaming experience in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR colour along with voice remote. The Roku Express 4K+ can be controlled by using voice with Alexa or Google Assistant enabled devices. It also supports HomeKit, which allows users to easily control Roku devices utilizing Siri or their Home App on their Apple AAPL devices.



The Roku Voice Remote Pro works with any standard USB charger and offers personal shortcuts wherein one can save their favorite voice commands. The remote also provides a hand-free service wherein the user can command to turn the TV on and adjust the volume without using one’s fingers.



It also offers private listening services wherein the TV mutes automatically when the headphone is plugged into the jack. The Roku Voice Remote Pro also has dedicated service buttons for Walt Disney’s DIS Disney+, Hulu, Netflix NFLX and Sling TV.



The Roku Steambar Pro is an upgrade to the Roku Smart Soundbar, which was originally launched in 2019. It features 2-in-1 4K streaming and cinematic sound, and also includes a Roku Voice Remote, Roku headphones and the new virtual sound feature. The Roku Steambar Pro is priced at $179.99. The virtual sound feature offers an immersive sound experience that reverberates around the room for an enhanced experience.



Recently, the company partnered with TCL Electronics to launch TCL Roku TV in the U.K. These TV models offer consumers automatic updates, customizable home screen, free and paid streaming, private listening through the free Roku mobile app and other features. These televisions are priced starting at €229.



Markedly, in first-quarter fiscal 2021, the active accounts for this Zacks #3 Rank (Hold) company grew 35% year-over-year reaching a total of 53.6 million driven by sales of Roku TV models in both the U.S. and international markets. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

