Roku Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Roku. Our analysis of options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $983,048, and 7 were calls, valued at $692,635.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $80.0 for Roku over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Roku's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Roku's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Roku Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $4.65 $4.6 $4.65 $71.00 $269.7K 805 587 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.6 $5.25 $5.5 $50.00 $259.6K 12.1K 477 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.0 $8.95 $9.0 $70.00 $236.7K 1.2K 576 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.95 $8.95 $8.95 $70.00 $196.0K 1.2K 795 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.05 $8.9 $8.9 $70.00 $95.2K 1.2K 902

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Roku, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Roku Currently trading with a volume of 1,538,178, the ROKU's price is down by -3.58%, now at $68.6. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Roku

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $109.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies has elevated its stance to Hold, setting a new price target at $100. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Wells Fargo upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $129. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Roku, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Roku, maintaining a target price of $115. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Neutral rating on Roku, maintaining a target price of $86.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Roku with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.