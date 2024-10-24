Roku Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $457,995 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $642,440.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $100.0 for Roku, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roku's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roku's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Roku Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.0 $25.0 $25.0 $75.00 $250.0K 126 100 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.1 $7.05 $7.1 $72.00 $94.4K 3 9 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.4 $9.35 $9.35 $80.00 $74.8K 772 80 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.2 $7.15 $7.15 $72.00 $71.5K 3 340 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $31.4 $30.9 $31.4 $60.00 $53.3K 2 17

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 80 million streaming households and provided well over 100 billion streaming hours in 2023. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Roku, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Roku Trading volume stands at 1,693,960, with ROKU's price up by 0.54%, positioned at $73.9. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days. What The Experts Say On Roku

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $86.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Roku with a target price of $92. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Roku with a target price of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Roku with a target price of $77.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Roku with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.