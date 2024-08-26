Roku Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 14% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $256,420 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,583,223.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $70.0 for Roku during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Roku's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Roku's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $8.8 $8.55 $8.8 $60.00 $833.4K 3.2K 8 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $2.09 $2.0 $2.06 $70.00 $199.4K 1.2K 4.8K ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $1.95 $1.83 $1.95 $70.00 $179.5K 1.2K 1.8K ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.15 $4.0 $4.0 $60.00 $160.0K 1.0K 403 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $1.5 $1.42 $1.46 $70.00 $103.0K 1.2K 7.0K

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 80 million streaming households and provided well over 100 billion streaming hours in 2023. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Roku, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Roku Trading volume stands at 1,118,156, with ROKU's price down by -0.67%, positioned at $68.68. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Roku

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $79.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Roku with a target price of $75. An analyst from Guggenheim has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $75. An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $105. An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $61. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Roku with a target price of $80.

