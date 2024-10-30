Roku options imply 14.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Roku (ROKU) is 2.7x normal with calls leading puts 10:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 14.8%, or $11.53, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.7%.

