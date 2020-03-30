Roku Offering Month of Free Service to 20 Premium Channels During Pandemic

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is offering 30 days of free access to a collection of over 20 premium channels on its platform through its Home Together initiative it launched last Friday.

With viewers locked down at home during the coronavirus pandemic, millions more people looking for entertainment than might otherwise do so.

The streaming platform notes that over "the coming weeks, we will focus on highlighting programming like this as we all spend extra time at home."

Image source: Roku.

All in one place

The Roku initiative is offering extended free trials, which can be accessed through The Roku Channel or through the "Featured Free" feature.

It represents an opportunity to capture viewers who might stay beyond the free trial after the crisis passes. Roku notes there are 100 million people in households who have a Roku device. Roku is the largest seller of connected smart TVs, with one out of every three sets being sold having the Roku OS installed.

Programming from channels such as Showtime, Epix, and Smithsonian will all be included in the Home Together package. Roku also notes that there are other free trials being offered through its platform, as well as some individual shows being unlocked within premium channels.

ViacomCBS, for example, is offering a free trial through April 23 for its CBS All Access streaming service, while Fox is unlocking all past seasons of The Masked Singer as well as their live news feed for Roku customers.

The offers are available to U.S. customers for a limited time and will require people to cancel any subscription they try out at the end of the promotional period to avoid being charged.

