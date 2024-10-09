Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expands Ad Partnership with Instacart

Streaming service provider Roku (ROKU) is expanding its advertising partnership with Instacart (CART).

Roku and Instacart first got together back in April 2023 to set-up an “off-platform advertising partnership” that allowed for readier measuring of advertising on ecommerce purchases. Now, the two are growing their relationship, setting up mutual campaigns that give advertisers access to not only streaming video but also to search engine operations and social media campaigns.

Instacart can now establish a direct path between the customer and the advertiser, speeding up purchase and delivery times. Shoppers watching Roku content can now purchase a product they see advertised and have it in their hands in about one hour.

Roku TVs on Sale

Roku’s internet-connected television sets are proving to be attractive sale items. For instance, at Target (TGT), a 50-inch 4K Roku TV can be had for $200. That is marked down from $280. At Amazon (AMZN), the Roku Ultra sells for only $79, marked down from $99.99.

So whether you need the full television to get in on Roku, or have a television and just want access to Roku’s extensive streaming library, someone will have you covered.

Is Roku Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on ROKU stock based on nine Buys, 10 Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 5.76% rally in its share price over the past year, the average ROKU price target of $79.53 per share implies 2.75% upside potential.

