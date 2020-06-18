ROKU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $123.65, changing hands as high as $127.97 per share. Roku Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROKU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROKU's low point in its 52 week range is $58.22 per share, with $176.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.79.

