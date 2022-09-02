ROKU Launches Roku TV in German Markets With Metz Blue and TCL

Roku, Inc. ROKU has launched Roku TV in Germany with Metz blue and TCL as its first partners. Other TV brands too can now license Roku’s operating system for their Smart TVs. The TV models will be available in sizes varying between 32” and 65” in HD, and 4K and 4K QLED.



Roku TV is a simple-to-use device that offers a wide collection of entertainment as it provides access to the Roku Channel along with thousands of free and paid streaming channels such as Netflix and Pluto TV. It is also compatible with various voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.



The home screen is customizable, allowing users in Germany to personalize their TV per their desire. The tuner and the live TV experience have also been customized to enable consumers to connect to a satellite, cable, or antenna for live TV.



The Roku TV model can be operated with the free Roku mobile app that can be used as a remote control, for voice search and control and private listening.

Roku, Inc. Price and Consensus

Roku, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Roku, Inc. Quote

Roku to Expand Globally Despite Stiff Competition

Roku has been extensively expanding the presence of Roku TV globally as earlier this month it introduced three new Roku TV partners in Mexico, namely, Aiwa, Daewoo, and Sansui. Roku TV has its presence in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Germany and plans to expand its footprint in Latin America, Chile and Peru in the next few years.



The Roku Channel is also gaining popularity. In the second quarter of 2022, Roku reported a total of around 63.1 million monthly active users in the United States. This figure marks the company’s highest monthly active user total of all time, as the user base almost doubled in just two years.



Viewers are also awaiting the launch of Paramount+ which is a Premium Subscription within The Roku Channel. This will make Paramount+’s critically acclaimed originals, hit movies, a world-class library of popular series, 24/7 news and marquee sports, accessible directly to consumers through The Roku Channel.



Roku faces significant competitive pressure from Amazon’s (AMZN) Fire TV Stick, Alphabet-owned GOOGL Google's Chromecast, Apple’s AAPL Apple TV and others despite the strength of its brand.



Roku’s stock has grossly underperformed as it has fallen 70.1% year to date compared to its peers, Amazon, Google and Apple, which have fallen by 23.3%, 23.6% and 11.15%, respectively. The Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry has seen a decline of 53.4% in the same period.



The company expects global supply chain disruptions to impact its player unit sales in terms of shipping delays, product availability issues and product price increases. Lower spending from certain advertising verticals due to limited product availability is expected to hurt the top line. Ongoing recessionary fear, inflationary pressure and higher interest rates will be some challenging factors for this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.