ROKU Launches New 4K TV Models in Brazil, Partners Philco

Roku ROKU is expanding its international presence with the launch of new Roku TV models in Brazil, in partnership with Philco.



The new Philco Roku TV models are available in four screen sizes — 32-inch, 42-inch, 50-inch and 58-inch. The 50-inch 4K Ultra HD is already available for purchase online.



The 50-inch Philco Roku TV model is available online and in retail stores at a recommended retail price of R$ 3.399.00. Pricing and availability of additional models will be announced in the upcoming months.



Markedly, Roku also launched the Roku Express player in Brazil last October to further strengthen its customer base and build scale in Brazil. Previously, Roku partnered with TPV in Brazil, bringing locally built AOC Roku TV models to market. Moreover, the company also launched streaming service Globoplay for Roku customers in partnership with Brazil-based media powerhouse, Globo.

Philco Roku TV Model Lineup for Brazil

With the new TV lineup, Brazilian customers will get the latest Roku operating system to access free and paid channels. With Roku’s operating system, Philco’s TV has access to streaming video apps, such as Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, Globoplay and Pluto TV.



According to Roku, its platform provides access to more than 100,000 films on 5,000 channels. The system also has a search tool that allows you to find content in all applications. Roku is also compatible



The 4K 50-inch and 58-inch models are also compatible with Apple’s AAPL screen mirroring technology called AirPlay 2 and with Homekit, software that allows you to control your TV with Siri.



Additionally, the smart TV has a triple-core GPU and a quad-core CPU, which, according to the brand, are a differential in terms of system fluidity and a fast device on a daily basis.



Moreover, the Roku app installed in Philco Roku TV enables control over the TV directly through a smartphone and even reproduce the Philco Roku TV’s voice on the cell phone, making it easy to use headphones for watching programs or playing games.

Roku Rides on Smart TV Growth

Roku TV models give users access to thousands of free and paid streaming channels, easy cross-channel search and customizable home screens on Roku’s mobile app.



Roku TV’s licensing program offers OEMs and TV brands a TV hardware reference design and the Roku operating system, which includes features like customizable home screen, advanced search and support for private listening through the Roku app.



Its partners include Walmart’s ATVIO, Element, Hisense, Hitachi, InFocus, JVC, Magnavox, onn., Philips, Polaroid, RCA, Sanyo, TCL, and Westinghouse. These brands offer televisions across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the UK.



Moreover, 4K Roku TV models also support HDR 10 and some support Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound and Full-Array Local Dimming (FALD), a technology that offers better contrast.



On Jan 6, Roku announced preliminary estimated data for the fourth quarter of 2020. As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts attributed to strong sales of players and Roku TVTM models in both the U.S. and international markets



Moreover, viewers streamed an estimated 17 billion hours in the fourth quarter for a total of 58.7 billion hours in 2020, an increase of 55% year over year for the quarter and the full year.



The increased amount of time spent browsing the company’s hub also bodes well for the business as it sells advertising on the hub. As more media giants launch their respective streaming services, they might advertise their new offerings on a platform like Roku.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company's recent deals to carry Comcast’s CMCSA Peacock and AT&T T owned WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming services, positive user data, and a deal to acquire Quibi's original content are expected to drive top-line growth in 2021. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The launch in Brazil takes place in the same week of CES 2021. New TV technologies were presented by companies such as Samsung, LG, Sony and TCL. Samsung started launching just last week, when it announced TVs from the Neo QLED, QLED and Crystal lines and the new mini-LED technology, which is expected to intensify competition for Roku TV.

