ROKU Launches High-End Pro Series TVs to Boost Revenue Growth

Roku Inc. ROKU announced the launch of the Roku Pro Series televisions (TVs), expanding the company's lineup of TVs in the United States to boost device sales in the near term.



The key features of these high-end TVs include a powerful streaming experience, exceptional picture quality with a 4K QLED display, Mini-LED, local dimming and enhanced audio technology for a cinematic sound. The design is described as elegant, with the TV able to rest flat against the wall, making it suitable for streaming purposes.



The Roku Pro Series TVs are offered in three sizes: 55", 65" and 75". These are designed to integrate everything that Roku customers appreciate, with a focus on refined hardware design. Roku Pro Series functions on its award-winning operating system and comes with a new premium remote for an enhanced streaming experience.



ROKU has also introduced Roku Smart Picture, a set of features that will be added to the Roku TV program in spring 2024. This feature uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and data from content partners to automatically adjust the picture based on the type of content on the screen, providing an optimized viewing experience.



The pricing details reveal that the Roku Pro Series TVs, along with an optional mount designed by the company, will be available in the United States in spring 2024. The retail prices for these TVs will be under $1,500.

Expanded TV Offerings to Fend Off Competition

With the addition of the company’s own Roku Select and Plus series in 2023, the Roku TV family continues to grow and evolve to the delight of the consumer, and more is coming in spring 2024, with the newly announced Roku Pro Series.



ROKU's commitment to delivering a seamless and superior streaming experience at competitive prices has propelled it to become the #1 selling TV operating system in the United States and Mexico.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 32.6% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 4% due to its extensive collection of content and product offerings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Roku generates more than 80% of its annual revenues from its streaming platform. The rise in global streaming is evident through its customers, who have collectively viewed an impressive 100 billion streaming hours on a trailing 12-month basis, with an average of 3.9 streaming hours per day per active account (as of third-quarter 2023).



This is likely to fend off tough competition from giants like Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN and Apple AAPL.



Google TV by Alphabet has significantly improved its user experience, addressing previous issues with the latest Chromecast model. This device supports a broad range of streaming apps, including popular ones like YouTube and Spotify. However, there may be some limitations in terms of storage management.



Amazon Fire TV is deeply integrated into Amazon's ecosystem, giving priority to AMZN's content and featuring a robust voice interface. Yet, at times, it gives the impression of functioning more as an advertising platform for Amazon products rather than providing a diverse app and content ecosystem.



Apple TV boasts a refined interface with its attention to detail. While it supports most apps, it appears that AAPL places a stronger emphasis on its Apple TV+ subscription service and app rather than focusing primarily on the hardware itself.

