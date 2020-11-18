Roku Launches Budget Video Streaming Stick, Along With Other Black Friday Deals

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is getting in on the Black Friday action with a slate of discounted merchandise and services.

The centerpiece of this is a low-priced, limited-edition streaming player, the Roku SE. This $17 device will go on sale during the shopping holiday and run while supplies last at Walmart (NYSE: WMT).

Meanwhile, Roku is also knocking $15 off the price of its typically $39.99 Roku Premiere, which is positioned as an entry-level streaming product. That deal will be available from Nov. 20 to Nov. 30.

Image source: Roku.

One rung up the ladder is the Roku Streaming Stick+, another portable model. It's going on sale during the same dates for $29.99, or $20 off its manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP).

After that is the Roku Ultra set-top box, discounted to $69.99 (the MSRP is $99.99, Roku says) across the same stretch as the Premiere and the Streaming Stick+.

Lastly, for those who consider audio to be of critical importance while watching TV, there's the Roku Streambar. From Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, this will cost $99.99, down from the MSRP of $129.99.

And finally, Roku is offering discounts for premium subscription offers purchased through its Roku Channel. Over 30 top-tier networks such as Showtime and Starz will be available at a price of $0.99 for the first two months of service; those deals will be offered from Nov. 26 until Nov. 30.

These days, nearly every consumer-facing company -- particularly in the tech sphere -- feels compelled to offer Black Friday deals. These steals should attract attention for Roku, and perhaps win the company some new customers.

10 stocks we like better than Roku

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.