ROKU Jumps 22.5% in a Year: 3 Key Reasons to Buy the Stock Now

Roku Inc. ROKU has seen its shares surge approximately 22.5% over the past year, outperforming the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This reflects growing investor confidence in the streaming platform's long-term strategic trajectory.



The momentum stems from a historic turn to full-year profitability, robust fourth-quarter 2025 results and upbeat forward-looking guidance that points to sustained double-digit growth ahead. With the company entering 2026 from a position of considerable strength, here are three compelling reasons to consider buying ROKU today.

Breakthrough Profitability Marks a Turning Point

Roku's most compelling investment argument is its decisive pivot to sustainable profitability. For full-year 2025, the company posted net income of $88 million, its first annual profit in recent memory. In the fourth quarter alone, net income reached a record $80.5 million, a dramatic reversal from a net loss of $35.5 million in the year-ago period. Platform revenues, the higher-margin engine of the business, grew 18% to $4.15 billion for the full year, while total net revenues climbed 15% to $4.74 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 came in at $421 million, marking a margin expansion of 255 basis points. Free cash flow surged more than 100% year over year to $484 million, a company record that underscores strong operational discipline. Roku also repurchased $150 million of its own stock in 2025, achieving near-zero dilution in the fourth quarter.

Robust 2026 Guidance Signals Continued Momentum

Management's forward-looking guidance for 2026, issued alongside fourth-quarter results in February 2026, adds significant conviction to the bull case. Roku projects full-year 2026 total net revenues of $5.5 billion, up 16% year over year, with platform revenues expected to grow 18% to $4.89 billion at margins of 51-52%. Adjusted EBITDA is guided at $635 million, implying over 50% year-over-year growth and margin expansion of 267 basis points to 11.6%. For the first quarter of 2026, Roku anticipates total revenues of approximately $1.2 billion, with platform revenue growth exceeding 21%. Management also plans to roll out premium subscription bundles, expand its Howdy streaming service to additional platforms and add more tier-one streaming partners following the successful integration of HBO Max. Roku's CEO additionally noted the company is tracking to surpass 100 million streaming households in 2026, reflecting strong global platform expansion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.10 per share, indicating 255.93% growth year over year.

Growing Scale and AI-Led Engagement Drive the Flywheel

Roku's platform scale remains one of the most formidable in the connected TV landscape. With more than half of all U.S. broadband households streaming through Roku devices and nearly half of all U.S. TV streaming hours occurring on its platform, the company's reach is expansive. In December 2025, The Roku Channel reached an all-time high of 6.3% of U.S. TV streaming share, up from 4.6% a year earlier, cementing its status as the No. 2 free streaming app by usage in the United States. For the full year, Roku recorded 145.6 billion streaming hours, up 15% year over year. In February 2026, the company added 17 new free ad-supported live channels, enriching its free content library. In early March 2026, Roku's CEO was invited to present at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference, highlighting the company's rising institutional profile. Additionally, Roku is deploying AI-driven content discovery tools forecast to sharply cut the 20-minute average search time from 2025, a development expected to deepen engagement and broaden advertising monetization.

Valuation and Competitive Landscape

Roku's premium valuation reflects its strong market standing, though it calls for measured assessment. Roku carries a Value Score of D, signaling a stretched valuation relative to peers. Roku currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33X, which is at a significant premium compared to the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry average of 26.2X.

In the streaming device and smart TV platform space, Roku competes against Amazon AMZN Fire TV, Apple AAPL-owned Apple TV, and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google TV/Chromecast. Amazon Fire TV benefits from tight Prime Video integration, while Apple TV leverages premium hardware and the broader Apple services ecosystem. Google TV/Chromecast draws on Android's global reach and YouTube's dominance. Roku maintains a clear edge over Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV through its neutral open-platform model, and clearly stands apart from Google TV/Chromecast with its superior advertising-first revenue engine.

Investment Recommendation

Roku's remarkable transformation into a profitable, high-growth streaming platform, backed by record free cash flow, a confident 2026 revenue outlook and an unmatched scale advantage, makes a compelling case for forward-looking investors. With earnings projected to surge sharply this year, ROKU clearly looks well-positioned to reward long-term shareholders. Roku stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

