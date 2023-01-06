Roku Is Now a TV Maker: Here's What You Need to Know

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) recently announced that it will no longer be solely relying on third-party manufacturers to build, ship, and deliver televisions. Now it will provide even more televisions by building its own Roku-branded TV. Jamie is not impressed, and he explains why this actually concerns him as a shareholder. If you enjoy the video, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 5, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Roku

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jamie Louko has positions in Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.