Roku initiated with a Neutral at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of Roku (ROKU) with a Neutral rating and $73 price target The firm sees Roku as a key enabler of the streaming ecosystem, positioning the company to capture ad spend migrating from traditional TV. However, the stock’s risk/reward is balanced at current levels given competitive risks in the TV operating system market and rationalization efforts across the streaming ecosystem, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
