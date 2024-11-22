Roku initiated with a Neutral at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of Roku (ROKU) with a Neutral rating and $73 price target The firm sees Roku as a key enabler of the streaming ecosystem, positioning the company to capture ad spend migrating from traditional TV. However, the stock’s risk/reward is balanced at current levels given competitive risks in the TV operating system market and rationalization efforts across the streaming ecosystem, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

