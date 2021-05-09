Roku, Inc. Just Reported A Surprise Profit And Analysts Updated Their Estimates

Shareholders might have noticed that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.6% to US$317 in the past week. In addition to beating expectations by 17% with revenues of US$574m, Roku delivered a surprise (statutory) profit of US$0.54 per share, a sweet improvement compared to the losses that the analysts forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:ROKU Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Following the latest results, Roku's 22 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.74b in 2021. This would be a major 35% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dive 84% to US$0.14 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.56b and losses of US$0.28 per share in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear upgrade to expectations following the latest results, with a modest lift to revenues expected to lead to profitability earlier than previously forecast.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$450, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Roku at US$570 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$170. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Roku'shistorical trends, as the 49% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 42% annual revenue growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 16% annually. So it's pretty clear that Roku is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts now expect Roku to become profitable next year, compared to previous expectations that it would report a loss. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$450, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Roku. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Roku going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Roku that you should be aware of.

