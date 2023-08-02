Roku Inc - (ROKU) Price Target Increased by 14.23% to 78.80

The average one-year price target for Roku Inc - (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been revised to 78.80 / share. This is an increase of 14.23% from the prior estimate of 68.99 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.14% from the latest reported closing price of 96.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROKU is 0.21%, an increase of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 112,838K shares. The put/call ratio of ROKU is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 11,958K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,483K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 10.33% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,228K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,188K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 7,359K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,547K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 7,239K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,512K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 22.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,793K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 53.44% over the last quarter.

Roku Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.