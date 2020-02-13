Roku holiday quarter revenue beats on new streaming platforms

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Roku Inc ROKU.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the video streaming device maker benefited from the launch of streaming services from Walt Disney Co DIS.N and Apple Inc AAPL.O in the quarter, sending its shares up 10%.

Total net revenue rose about 49% to $411.2 million, beating analyst's estimates of $391.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company posted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $15.7 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $6.8 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.