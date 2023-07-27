News & Insights

Roku gains on strong forecast as ad market recovers

July 27, 2023 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - Roku ROKU.O on Thursday forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, citing recovery in the digital ad market.

The streaming firm sees July-September period net revenue of $815 million, higher than analysts' projection of $809.6 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of the company gained nearly 4% aftermarket, after Roku also delivered higher-than-expected June-quarter revenue.

"We have begun to see some ad verticals improve, which resulted in modest YoY platform revenue growth in Q2, and we are well positioned to re-accelerate growth as the ad market recovers," CEO Anthony Wood and CFO Dan Jedda said in a joint statement.

Roku's second-quarter revenue grew 11% to $847.2 million, beating estimates of $774.5 million. The company's "active accounts" were up by 1.9 million sequentially to 73.5 million.

The company's ad-supported streaming platform has gained popularity with users trying to cut down on their discretionary spending. Moreover, with streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+ adding ad-supported tiers to their services, more advertising dollars are flowing to streaming from TV.

