Roku Gains On Better Q4 Revenue Than Expected

February 16, 2023 — 10:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) are gaining more than 14 percent on Thursday morning trade after reporting fourth-quarter revenue of $867.1 million, while its earlier projection was for revenue of $800 million.

The shares have been on a bullish trend since February 13.

Currently, shares are at $73.31, up 15.47 percent from the previous close of $63.49 on a volume of 13,056,141.

