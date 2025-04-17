ROKU Falls 21.4% YTD: Should Investors Hold or Fold the Stock?

Roku Inc. ROKU has experienced a challenging start to 2025, with the stock plunging 21.4% year to date (YTD) compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 9.7%, prompting investors to carefully reassess the company's investment potential. Despite the current market headwinds, the streaming technology company demonstrates strategic resilience and promising growth opportunities that warrant a nuanced approach.

Financial Performance and Market Position

The company's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report reveals a complex narrative of growth and strategic positioning. Roku achieved its first quarter with more than $1 billion in Platform revenues, representing a 25% year-over-year increase.



The company has successfully expanded its streaming household base to 89.8 million, with plans to reach 100 million in the near future. This growth is underpinned by a diversified strategy focusing on platform revenues, advertising innovations, and international expansion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $4.59 billion, suggesting 11.52% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate is pegged at a loss of 26 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 70.79% year over year.

Roku, Inc. Price and Consensus

Roku, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Roku, Inc. Quote

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Advertising and Revenue Diversification

A key strength for Roku lies in its advertising ecosystem. The company has been actively expanding its ad capabilities, including the launch of a self-serve ads manager targeting small and medium-sized businesses. The political advertising segment demonstrated significant potential, contributing approximately 6% of Platform revenues in the fourth quarter. Moreover, Roku has been broadening its advertising partnerships, including strategic deals with platforms like ADWEEK and content providers, such as Fremantle.



Roku's international growth strategy shows promise, particularly in markets like Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company has been systematically expanding its TV operating system presence and content offerings. Recent exclusive streaming rights deals, such as the Canadian simulcast of American Idol, highlight the company's content acquisition approach.

Challenges and Considerations

However, investors should remain cautious. The device segment continues to face margin pressures, with the fourth-quarter device gross margin experiencing a significant decline. The company anticipates device margins normalizing in 2025, but this remains an area of potential volatility.



For investors considering Roku, a hold strategy with a wait-and-watch approach seems most prudent. The stock's current valuation reflects both the company's growth potential and the challenges in the streaming technology market dominated by incumbents like Netflix NFLX, Disney DIS-owned Disney+ and Amazon AMZN Prime Video, offering extremely cheap sources of TV programming and solid content.



Potential investors should monitor several key indicators, including the success of Roku's international expansion efforts, performance of its advertising and subscription strategies, device margin improvements and continued growth in streaming households.



The company's guidance for 2025 suggests continued platform revenue growth of 12-15% (excluding political advertising), which provides a moderately optimistic outlook. Roku's expectation of achieving operating income positivity in 2026 further supports a cautious but potentially rewarding long-term investment perspective.

Conclusion

While the current 21.4% YTD decline might seem concerning, Roku's strategic initiatives, diversified revenue streams, and market positioning suggest potential for future growth. Investors should view this as an opportunity for careful evaluation rather than an immediate buying or selling signal. A patient approach, focusing on the company's long-term strategic execution, would be the most prudent investment strategy for Roku in 2025. ROKU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.