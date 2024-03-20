ROKU Expands Union With Cross Screen Media for Measurement

Roku Inc. ROKU has expanded its collaboration with Cross Screen Media. Cross Screen Media's clients can now better track their spending on Roku and use its Ad Platform. The users can also use Roku's data to target specific households with ads on both regular TV and streaming TV.



This partnership makes it easier for agencies to reach people they want to target by using Roku's premium inventory and special data they collect themselves. With political campaigns becoming more intense, Cross Screen Media and ROKU are teaming up to help agencies reach voters effectively and understand how well their ads are doing, so they can decide how to spend their money in the future.



The expanded partnership emphasizes the increasing importance of CTV for political agencies to reach their target audiences effectively amid changing consumption patterns.



These new features are expected to boost platform revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU’s 2024 platform revenues is pegged at $3.3 billion, indicating an increase of 10.35% from year-ago levels. The consensus estimate for 2024 is pegged at a loss of $2.16 per share, indicating an increase of 56.89% from the prior-yer tally.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have contracted 29.6% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 1.7% due to tough competition in the market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ROKU’s Rising Popularity to Fend Off Competition

Roku has over 80 million active users. This shows that more and more people are using it to watch their favorite stuff on TV. People are spending a lot of time on it, with over 100 billion hours of content streamed in just one year. On average, each user spends about 4.1 hours per day watching stuff on it.



In 2023, Roku started selling its own TVs and let other companies use its software for their TVs too. It also made some updates to make the Roku experience better, like adding improved search funtion to help people find sports, food shows and home improvement stuff easily.



ROKU is now so popular in the United States that it has more active users than the six biggest traditional TV companies combined. This shows that more people are choosing to use streaming services like Roku instead of traditional cable TV.



These features are aiding Roku’s position to fend off competition from giants like Google GOOGL, Amazon AMZN and Apple AAPL.



The latest offering in the streaming device market is Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box. This product comes from Walmart's own brand, Onn, which has been selling Android TV boxes for a while now. Priced at just $20, the Onn streaming box offers good value for money. It supports 4K streaming and HDR10, although it lacks support for dynamic HDR formats such as Dolby Vision or HDR10+.



Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max has been a popular choice among users for a long time, but now Amazon has introduced a completely new generation of the device. It features a modern 2.0GHz quad-core processor, ensuring smooth performance with minimal buffering. Additionally, with support for Wi-Fi 6E, connecting 4K Max to a compatible router will greatly enhance internet performance, which promises a significant improvement in web browsing experience.



While Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen) may come with a higher price tag compared with Roku streaming devices, it stands out as one of the top media streamers available, if not the best. Especially for users already integrated into the Apple ecosystem, there's no better alternative. The latest version of Apple TV, 3rd generation, is priced more affordably than previous models, starting at $129.

