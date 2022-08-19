ROKU Expands Footprint in Mexico With New Roku TV Brands

Roku Inc. ROKU recently announced the launch of new Roku TV brands — Aiwa, Daewoo, and Sansui in Mexico. These three brands join the Roku TV offering in Mexico that already includes Hisense, TCL, ATVIO, HKPRO, InFocus, JVC, Philips, Sanyo and Sharp.



The 32" Aiwa Roku TV (model AW-32HM2PRC) and 40" Aiwa Roku TV (model AW-40FM2PRK) will be available in stores in the country starting this August.



Daewoo offers three high-quality models— 32" Daewoo Roku TV (model DAW32R), 40" Daewoo Roku TV, (model DAW40HS), and 50" Daewoo Roku TV (model DAW50UR). Daewoo Roku TV products will be available in Chedraui, Soriana, Coppel, and the main wholesalers in the country.



Japanese brand Sansui will launch 32" HD Sansui Roku TV (model SMX32D6HR), 43" FHD Sansui Roku TV (model SMX43D6FR), and 55" UHD 4K Sansui Roku TV (model SMX55P7UR) in the Mexican market that will be available starting this month at Chedraui, and at the official Sansui store on Amazon.



With all Roku TV models, consumers can stream thousands of free and paid channels such as HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, VIX, Prime Video, Paramount+, Tubi, Pluto TV, MUBI, Apple TV+, and more, as well as music services like Spotify and Apple Music.



The new Roku TV models will be available starting August 2022 in major retailers and online.

Expanded Content Offerings to Boost User Growth

The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 300 linear television channels in the United States. It licenses and distributes content from more than 300 partners. In the fourth quarter of 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top five channel on the Roku platform in the United States by active account reach and streaming hour engagement in Q2 2022.



Roku recently added 14 new linear channels through its Live TV Guide on its free streaming hub, The Roku Channel, including several new local news streams. Viewers can now access three NBC local news channels, San Diego, Boston and San Francisco Bay Area, as well as LX News, a news network by NBCUniversal Local that is targeted toward adults aged 18 to 45.



The remaining lineup of new linear channels includes the Ion Channel, which will feature episodes from NCIS, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: SVU and other well-known series. Roku Channel Westerns will give viewers classic Western titles like Apache Junction, The Westerner and The Rebel. Other channels include BBC Kids, BOUNCE XL, Cheaters, Court TV, Grit Xtra, Ion Mystery and Ion Plus.



Paramount Global’s PARA streaming service, Paramount+, will be launched as a Premium Subscription within The Roku Channel later this month. The launch will make Paramount+’s critically acclaimed originals, hit movies, a world-class library of popular series, 24/7 news and marquee sports accessible directly to consumers within The Roku Channel. Users can subscribe to Paramount+'s ad-supported Essential Plan ($4.99 monthly) or the Paramount+ ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99 monthly) on The Roku Channel.



Roku, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, launched discovery+, WBD’s streaming service, as a premium subscription on The Roku Channel. Warner Bros. Discovery’s discovery+ offers 70,000 episodes of current and classic shows from a portfolio of networks.



Roku also entered into a multi-year theatrical output with Lionsgate ( LGF.A ), beginning with Lionsgate’s 2022 theatrical releases. Per the Lionsgate-Roku deal, The Roku Channel will have two separate windows for each film streaming.



However, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company has been incurring operating losses since its inception. The company reported an operating loss of $110.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The company does not expect to generate profitability in the near term amid growing investments in sales & marketing and research & development. Despite the increasing top line, mounting losses do not augur well for investors’ confidence in our view.



