ROKU Enables Cross Media Measurements Along With Nielsen

Roku ROKU recently announced that it will enable four-screen measurement for the first time across traditional TV, connected TV, desktop, and mobile in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings.



This will allow marketers running ads with Roku to deduplicate campaign reach and frequency across all four screens in the home. OneView, Roku's ad platform built for TV streaming, is directly integrated with Nielsen's measurement solution, enabling robust, person-level measurement of ad campaigns on the Roku platform.



As marketers are shifting to TV streaming, this collaboration will make measurements simpler and more accurate and also build upon a longstanding relationship between Roku and Nielsen.

Roku’s Library Aids its Growth

Roku is benefiting from strong momentum in average revenue per user (ARPU) and improving user engagement. ARPU was $44.10 in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of 21% year over year, while active accounts were 63.1 million, reflecting an increase of 14% year over year.



This is primarily because Roku has been focusing on expanding its portfolio on The Roku Channel and also Roku Originals.



It recently added 14 new linear channels, of which the local news channels seemed to gain the most traction. These newly launched channels that offer a wide range of genres like Westerns, Spanish-language entertainment and true crime are expected to drive viewers’ interest and increase active accounts.



Roku also continues its momentum on Roku Originals. The second season of Chrissy’s Court was the highest-rated unscripted Roku Originals launch ever and delivered four times more unique views than the first season.



The upcoming feature film, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, which is scheduled to be released on Nov 4, is anticipated to attract advertisers due to the new opportunities to engage with Roku Originals.



During NewFronts, the company announced two new co-production deals with Marquee Brands and Milk Street Studios, giving the Roku Channel over 3,000 episodes of library content as well as seven new original series starring food and lifestyle personalities Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Chris Kimball.



Roku anticipates revenues in third-quarter 2022 to rise 3% year over year to $700 million.

What Lies Ahead for Roku?

Despite investing in growing its library, Roku faces challenges from the macroeconomic environment such as inflation, recessionary fear and supply chain issue. Both consumers and advertisers have significantly curtailed spending, and the company expects this threat to persist in the coming quarters as well.



Roku also faces stiff competition from Netflix NFLX, Disney DIS and Apple AAPL.

Both Disney and Netflix are set to launch their ad-tier subscriptions for customers by the end of this year. This low-cost subscription is expected to gain traction. Netflix also won 7 Emmy Awards this year while Disney won 6.



Apple TV+ has been signing deals with the likes of Maya Rudolph's production company, Animal Pictures, along with Scott Free Productions, Appian Way, Sikelia Productions and Green Door Pictures, to name a few, to build its content portfolio.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Roku, Inc. (ROKU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.