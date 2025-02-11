ROKU Earnings Preview: Recent $ROKU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ROKU ($ROKU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,170,046,039 and earnings of -$0.41 per share.

ROKU Insider Trading Activity

ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $9,740,112 .

. CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 40,586 shares for an estimated $2,892,461 .

. MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 9,743 shares for an estimated $694,185 .

. DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $386,490 .

. GILBERT FUCHSBERG (President, Subscriptions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,387 shares for an estimated $229,760.

ROKU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

