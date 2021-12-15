Markets
ROKU

Roku Down On ITC's Decision In Favor Of UEI's Patent Infringement Case Against Roku

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of streaming platform, Roku, Inc. (ROKU) are down more than 7% Wednesday morning.

Today, Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) said that the United States International Trade Commission issued favorable final determination in UEI's patent infringement case against Roku.

The orders, that bar the importation and sale of Roku streaming devices, soundbars and other products, which were found to be infringing a UEI patent, are expected to be final on January 9, 2022.

ROKU is at $205.90 currently. It has traded in the range of $196.94- $490.76 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROKU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular