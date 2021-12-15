Roku Down On ITC's Decision In Favor Of UEI's Patent Infringement Case Against Roku

(RTTNews) - Shares of streaming platform, Roku, Inc. (ROKU) are down more than 7% Wednesday morning.

Today, Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) said that the United States International Trade Commission issued favorable final determination in UEI's patent infringement case against Roku.

The orders, that bar the importation and sale of Roku streaming devices, soundbars and other products, which were found to be infringing a UEI patent, are expected to be final on January 9, 2022.

ROKU is at $205.90 currently. It has traded in the range of $196.94- $490.76 in the last one year.

