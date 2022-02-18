Roku Down 21% As Reported And Future Revenue Shy Of Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) are down more than 21% on Friday morning after the company's fourth-quarter revenue missed analysts' view. The company provided first-quarter revenue outlook, below consensus estimates.

Roku said it expects supply chain issues to continue to impact its active account growth.

"On the monetization side, delayed ad spend in verticals most impacted by supply/demand imbalances may continue into 2022," Roku added.

Revenue for the quarter increased 33% year over year to $865.33 million, but missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $894.01 million.

Net income in the fourth quarter declined to $23.69 million or $0.17 per share from $67.31 million or $0.49 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $0.09 per share.

Looking forward, the company expects first-quarter revenue to be $720 million. Analysts' view stands at $748.51 million.

Roku touched a new low of $105.10 this morning, before edging up to $113.31 currently.

