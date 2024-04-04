ROKU Collaborates With NBA to Introduce Latest FAST Channel

Roku Inc. ROKU has collaborated with the National Basketball Association (“NBA") to introduce the first-ever NBA FAST channel and the NBA Zone. Basketball enthusiasts can watch NBA games, highlights, documentaries and original series for free with ads. This collaboration aims to enhance the streaming experience for viewers.



Inside the NBA Zone, fans can dive into a wide range of content related to basketball, including news, game highlights and more. It is easily accessible through Roku's Home Screen Menu under the Sports section. Users can also search for NBA content using Roku Search or Voice Search.



The NBA FAST channel offers a mix of classic games, highlights, documentaries and interviews, along with other content. Viewers can find it on The Roku Channel or related zones like Live TV Zone and Sports Zone. Additionally, the company will exclusively stream more than 40 live NBA G League games during the 2024-2025 season.



To make sure fans stay updated, the NBA App is integrated into the NBA Zone. This integration provides quick access to league news, behind-the-scenes stories and game clips. Viewers can also purchase NBA League Pass, the premium subscription service for live out-of-market games, directly within the offering.

ROKU’s Recent Efforts in Sports to Aid Platform Revenues

The company provides convenient access to live and upcoming sports content across its platform for its users. This includes a centralized location that allows users to browse sports content. ROKU recently expanded this with a Motorsports Zone and content like March madness and MLB to its platform.



These efforts are expected to boost streaming hours as well as platform revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU’s 2024 platform revenues is pegged at $3.3 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.35%. The consensus estimate for 2024 streaming hours is pegged at 126.98 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19.8%.



Roku recently announced the introduction of the all-new Motorsports Zone, serving as a hub for various races, including NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula 1, Formula E and more. Within this zone, users can conveniently browse through live and upcoming races and determine their availability across popular streaming apps.



The company offers an easy way to stay updated with the 2024 MLB season, which kicked off on Mar 28 and will conclude with the World Series in late October. Additionally, for NCAA March Madness enthusiasts, games airing from Mar 17 to Apr 6 and the National Championship on Apr 8 will be available on Roku's Sports experience.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 31.4% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 3.7% due to tough competition from giants like Google GOOGL, Amazon AMZN and Apple AAPL. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Google TV has made big improvements to how it works, fixing past problems with the newest Chromecast model. The company recently added free channels from Tubi, Plex and Haystack News right into the Live tab. GOOGL is also introducing new free channels from Google TV that users can watch without downloading or opening an app.



Amazon Fire TV is closely connected to AMZN's services, focusing mainly on promoting its own content and boasting a strong voice command system. Fire TV has expanded its sports selection and added new customization features to Fire TV Channels, the platform's free ad-supported content section. In terms of sports, Fire TV Channels now offers daily highlights from NBA games, news and videos featuring the players for free. It is also adding more college sports coverage from Big Ten, SEC and Big 12.



Apple TV has a sleek interface that pays close attention to small details. Although it supports many apps, it seems that the company is more focused on promoting its Apple TV+ subscription service and app rather than just the hardware itself. AAPL recently introduced a revamped Apple TV app, making it simpler for users to watch their favorite series, movies and live sports across various devices like smart TVs and gaming consoles. The updated interface features a new sidebar for easy navigation, providing quick access to Apple TV+ for original content and MLS Season Pass for soccer fans.

Roku has entered into a partnership with Cross Screen Media. Notably, Cross Screen Media's customers can easily keep tabs on how much they are spending on ROKU and use its Ad platform. This gives Roku a competitive edge over its competitors.

